Earth Day at Freight Farmer's Market

Freight Farmer's Market along with a variety of other local organizations began their Earth Day celebration a little early. On Saturday, hundreds of people came out to the farmer's market along River Drive in Davenport to attend the Earth Day celebration and learn about ways they can support environmental protection.

The event, sponsored by Progressive Action for the Common Good and Living Lands & Waters, included a variety of speakers, live bands, and over twenty local vendors.

According to one of the organizers of the event, their goals was to not only have a celebration but also educate the community on different ways they can help protect the environment.

Some of the topics discussed at the event included climate change, terrarecycling, and lead pollution.