Easing the COVID-19 financial strain: What to do about your mortgage payment

With millions of Americans out of work and millions more with reduced incomes, lenders are trying to help ease the strain.

One big bill you could get help with is your mortgage.

For many of us, it’s the biggest bill we pay each month.

But if you’re one of the 22 million Americans who were forced to file for unemployment over the last month, you may not be able to make that payment.

The government has announced that anyone with a federally backed home loan can delay or reduce their payments without fear of foreclosure if they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 6% of home loans were in forbearance as of April 12, according to a mortgage bankers survey.