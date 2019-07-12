East Dubuque man facing several charges connected to domestic attack that also involved a machete

An East Dubuque, Illinois man is facing several charges following a domestic abuse call with a gun. The Jo Daviess Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Peace Pipe Lane in East Dubuque, Illinois just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 11th. Authorities say Joshua D. Glenn left the scene in his vehicle. He then attempted to escape from the police in his vehicle.

Authorities say Glenn drove through several yards as he tried to get away from the deputies. Glenn drove back to his home where he was arrested.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the victim received several lacerations from a machete and was transported to Iowa City Hospital due to the injuries.

Glenn is being charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Restraint, Interference of Reporting a Domestic Battery, Resisting Peace Officer, Fleeing and Eluding Police Officer and several traffic citations are pending.

The machete and a Ruger Handgun were recovered from the scene. This incident remains under investigation with additional charges pending.