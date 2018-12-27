East Moline Alderman arrested on drug and public intoxication charges

An East Moline alderman has been arrested after Davenport police received multiple calls of an intoxicated person being disruptive Wednesday night, Dec. 26., 2018.

According to police records, one caller reported the man was shouting at bar patrons and putting his arm around women who did not know him. Another person complained that he was in her apartment complex, shouting loud profanity.

Police located Jose Roberto Rico in a parking lot behind a bar. Police say Rico stated he was a city councilman and told police his name was "Rico" and would not provide further information.

Records show he also told police to contact his "dad and mommy" because they would "take care of this".

Police say while searching Rico, they located a glass pipe in his jacket pocket. The pipe, they say, contained a residue with a distinct odor of burnt marijuana.

Police say Rico refused to take a breathalyzer test, and also declined medical treatment.

He is charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.