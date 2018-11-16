East Moline Man Arrested In Child Pornography Investigation

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) – An East Moline man was arrested, Thursday, on two counts of Child Pornography, after a three-month investigation by East Moline Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A search warrant was given at a home in the 1800 block of 18th Street A in East Moline, Thursday, where Stephen E. Psinas III, 44, was taken into custody.

If found guilty, Psinas could face 6 to 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of Child Pornography.

As of Friday afternoon, Psinas was being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program connects more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors’ offices.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office is also involved with the task force. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office are also involved in the case.

