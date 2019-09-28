East Moline Paletera Project was a success

A TV6 update now on a story we did at the beginning of the summer- the East Moline Paletera Project. A group of girls selling Mexican popsicles so two middle school girls could go on their class trip to Washington D.C. After weeks of selling paletas, Gabby and Jessica can now go on their class trip after raising enough money!

The East Moline Paletera Project allowed for two girls to go to Washington D.C. and to start a new scholarship for a first-generation college student!

On Saturday, they gave a big thank you through a lunch to the East Moline Fire and Police Department for allowing them to store the paleta-trike in their building. Last year, it was vandalized and put a one-month delay on their sales. The police and fire department allowing for the storage is what made this year's sales possible.

The Paletera advisor Margarita Mojica said, "it's what energizes us. It's what energized us especially during the summer months when it was over 100 degrees, the humidity was there, the sun was blazing. Knowing that the community was rooting for the girls to succeed gave us that energy to keep going."

The girls raised more than enough money for their trip, so they plan on creating a scholarship for one of the high school seniors involved who will be a first-generation college student next year!

You can find out more about the paletera project, how it got started, and reclaiming "chingona" on TV6's Montse Ricossa's podcast, Descubre with Montse.

It will air Thursday morning, and you can find it on our website and TV6 news app.