East Moline Police Chief Reynolds to retire; will start new job on training unit

The city of East Moline's Police Chief has announced his retirement and will start a new job as the training coordinator at Mobile Team Training Unit IV. He will start there on December 9.

"Yes, I am retiring from the East Moline Police Department after 26 years and the last 4 as Chief," Reynolds tells TV6. "I will be the training coordinator at Mobile Team Training Unit IV starting on December 9th. My last working day at EMPD will be on December 6th. The MTTU is a not-for-profit entity formed through an intergovernmental agreement of units of local government."

Reynolds tells TV6 it provides training to law enforcement in the Quad Cities area. The agency will also fall under the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.