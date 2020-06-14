East Moline Police Department recruiting new officers

The East Moline Police Department is hiring new officers. In a Facebook post, they said "in these trying times, will you answer the call" and referenced Mahatma Gandhi's quote "Be the change you wish to see in the world."

There will be a physical agility and exam on Saturday, June 27th at 8 A.M.

The application says "the City of East Moline is looking for courageous men and women from all neighborhoods, and backgrounds to take this journey with us. The City of East Moline is diverse, growing and highly engaged in our community. We invite you to represent your friends, neighbors, families, and cultures on our department."

Click here to apply. Qualifying candidates will be placed on a two year eligibility list.