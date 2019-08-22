East Moline Police looking for Short Hills Country Club burglary suspects

East Moline Police Department are looking for the people responsible for a burglary at Short Hills Country Club.

Several people burglarized Short Hills Country Club on Aug. 1.

According to police, it happened on August 1 at 2500 11th Street when several subjects stole several items from the property.

