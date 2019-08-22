East Moline Police looking for suspects in gas station robbery

East Moline Police are searching for two suspects in a gas station robbery.

Two people robbed a 7-Eleven on Kennedy Drive in East Moline On July 27, 2019.

According to the East Moline Police Dept., it happened on July 27, 2019 at approximately 9:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3017 Kennedy Drive.

One of the suspects was armed with what appeared to be a firearm. The two suspects robbed the clerk and then left the area,

If you recognize the suspects, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.