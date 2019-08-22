East Moline Police searching for person responsible for Stop N Shop robbery

East Moline Police Dept. are looking for the person who robbed a Stop N Shop store.

According to police, it happened at 702 17th Avenue in East Moline on August 17, 2019.

A man entered the store wearing a black face mask, black clothing, with a firearm and robbed the clerk.

If you recognize the suspect, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.