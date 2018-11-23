East Moline Police warn of email scam

The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a scam where the scammer is trying to get the resident to buy gift cards.

Police say the scam involves an email being sent by someone posing to b the manager of a company to an employee o the company requesting they purchase gift cards for employees.

The scam email requests the victim purchase gift cards such as Google Play, iTunes or similar products, according to police.

Police say the scammer then requests the code from the back of the gift cards be emailed to them so they can purchase gifts for employees for the upcoming holiday. After the transaction, the scammer cashes the gift cards and deletes the email account.

These scams commonly called phishing scams, use email purportedly from reputable companies, contacts or employer of the victim by disguising the email as a trustworthy entity to obtain sensitive information or compensation.

If you encounter one of these emails, ignore and delete it. If you are a victim of this scam you can report it to your local Police Department. It is recommended you also report it to the Federal Trade Commission (https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement).

Once the transaction is completed, it is often difficult or impossible to get the money back because these crimes usually originate from out of the area or even the country. Never send money in response to an email via electronic means without verifying the authenticity by additional methods.