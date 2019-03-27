East Moline academic program for first generation college-bound students receives $2,000 grant from Exelon

A program started by two teachers in East Moline has received a $2,000 grant from Exelon. One by One was launched at Glenview Middle School to help first-generation college-bound students achieve their goal. The first group of college coeds who went through the One by One program are now finishing up their freshman year of college. Teacher Margarita Mojica says she and Charlene Upchurch-Taylor, who is now retired, launched the program to empower students. Margarita now runs the program with a fellow Glenview teacher.

"Many of our students walking across the stage at graduation...didn't realize many of the steps to enroll for the fall had already passed like FAFSA, which is financial aid, and scholarship opportunities and it was heartbreaking," says One by One co-founder Margarita Mojica.

Gisma Adam was part of the One by One program when she attended Glenview Middle School. "Your parents won't know what to do to get you into different schools and scholarships, I had to do all of that on my own." Now Gisma's a freshman at Augustana.

"We want to empower our students to know what classes to take when to apply for scholarships or entrance, when to apply for financial aid and how to take advantage of opportunities such as internships and college visits when they come about," says Mojica.

"We ask any students who're interested to apply for the program we take up to 50 every year," says Mojica. "We visit college campuses so our students can start thinking about higher ed, we also talk about two-year colleges, trade, and military options, it has to be something beyond high school," she added.

One by One kick's off the school year with a workshop called understanding GPA. Mojica says the workshop is focused on grades, honor classes, ap classes and earning scholarships. The students are also encouraged to volunteer, pursue internships, and in previous years were paired up with mentors in the community.

They are invited to attend a Junior League of the Quad Cities event, the Get It Girl Conference, a catered dinner for just boys and an end of year trip

"This year will be to Chicago and it's with grants and financial support from our district - and this year the kids will get a free hands-on class at Apple on Michigan Avenue," says Mojica.

And the students work hard for these opportunities. "They earn these trips because they must have a,b,c's in all classes, no behavior referrals and our students rise to these requirements," says Mojica.

And former One by One-ers says accomplishing these goals feels good.

"You feel this pressure to keep up your grads, so when you get it you're like oh I'm happy I did it I can go," says highschooler Jennifer Motcho.

One by One is maintained through grants, partnerships and with help from the district. "Sometimes it's difficult for them to understand why someone would give them money, they're just 12 years old, but once they know they realize they're our future, they carry themselves a little bit differently," says Mojica.

Margarita Mojica says she wants her students to be the break cycles, whether it's through being the first to go to college or breaking the cycle of poverty. Because she says it improves the community, region and makes the country more prosperous.