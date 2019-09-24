East Moline and Moline police conduct safety checks for Rail Safety Week

It's rail safety week and on Tuesday the Moline and East Moline Police Departments are conducting operational clear track.

It's rail safety week and on Tuesday the Moline and East Moline Police Departments are conducting operational clear track. Every three hours somewhere in the U.S. a person or a vehicle is hit by a train.

This event is meant to raise awareness about the danger around railroad tracks.

Tuesday morning the police departments staked out various railroad crossings and wrote tickets for any violations.