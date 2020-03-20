East Moline company giving away free open signs to local bars and restaurants

An East Moline company is doing its part to support merchants in the Quad Cities.

Sign Team is helping local restaurants and bars get their message across by giving away free signs that say they are open for carry-out or drive-through. (KWQC)

"It made me kind of sad to see that the restaurants are closing. There's also some that are open, but you can't tell if they are delivering or if they are offering carry out, so these banners will help drivers from the street or people that pull into the parking lot to see if they do still do carry out or deliver," Alison Rodriguez, the owner of Sign Team, said.

Right now, now they have four different versions of the signage.

They got the idea Thursday, and as of Friday afternoon, they've given away 15 of the signs.