Man found guilty after multiple were stabbed in East Moline

UPDATE 4/8/19: A man accused of stabbing multiple people in East Moline has been found guilty.

In August, 2018, police responded to a domestic fight in East Moline which resulsted in three adults and a child being injured by a knife.

Police say at the time a 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the back and thigh, a 19-year-old woman was stabbed in her neck, shoulder and back, a 22-year-old man was bitten in the shoulder and a 6-year-old child was stabbed in the thigh and both hands.

Court records show that Dmarlo Bryant, of Rock Island, was found guilty on six of the seven charges. He was found guilty of Aggravated Battery to a Child, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery and Use of a Deadly Weapon. The seventh charge, Battery Causing Bodily Harm was dismissed.

Bryant will be sentenced on May 17.

ORIGINAL 8/22/18: Police reported a domestic fight in East Moline which resulted in three adults and a child being stabbed or cut with a knife.

On Tuesaday the 22nd at 9:43pm, the East Moline Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance in the 300 block of 15th Avenue, East Moline. Police responded and discovered that a domestic disturbance in an apartment had escalated into a fight involving several people.

A 44-year-old female suffered a stab wound to the back and thigh, a 19-year-old female suffered a stab wound to her neck, left shoulder and back a 22-year-old male suffered a bite wound to the shoulder, and a 6-year-old male child suffered a stab wound to the left thigh, left hand, and right hand and broken bones in both hands,

All four victims were treated by a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dmarlo Q. Bryant, 29 of Rock Island was arrested and charged in Rock Island County Court with Aggravated Battery to a Child, 3 counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery, 2 counts of Aggravated Battery, and Battery. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond.