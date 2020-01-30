East Moline man sentenced for stealing car, fleeing from police

An East Moline man has been sentenced to six years in prison for stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police in September.

Rock Island County court records say Zachary W. Norris, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, both felonies.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer.

Norris will serve two years of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term, court records show. He will receive day-for-day credit on his prison sentence, plus credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.

Police say around 4:07 p.m. Sept. 7, East Moline officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Coal Valley traveling on 8th Avenue in East Moline. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove away from the officers.

The vehicle came to a stop on the 400 block of 34th Avenue and Norris ran away. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Officers pursued him on foot and captured him a short time later.

Court records show Norris also pleaded guilty in two separate burglary cases Jan. 23 and was sentenced to six years in prison. The sentences in all three cases will run at the same time.