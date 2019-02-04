East Moline man wins $1 million from lottery ticket in Colfax

A Quad Cities man is $1 million richer after purchasing a lottery ticket in Colfax.

60-year-old Danny Lovett, of East Moline, drives on a truck route from Davenport to Des Moines and had stopped in Colfax. A release from the Iowa Lottery says Lovett won the prize on January 15, but didn't check his ticket until a few days later.

“It just happened to be the right one, I guess,” Danny Lovett told Iowa Lottery officials. “So, it worked out for me.”

Lovett told officials he waited to get the prize due to all the bad weather the Midwest has seen recently. He waited for it to get a bit nicer before making the trip to claim his prize.

What does he plan to do with his winnings? Lovett says he plans to buy a house, put a big chunk away for retirement, help out his family and buy a car he has always wanted - a 1972 Ford Mustang fastback.

