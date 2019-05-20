East Moline officers create song to honor fallen law enforcement

A couple of East Moline Police Officers used their musical talents to honor the men and women killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Tony Frankowski, a 12-year veteran of the force, wrote the song “Thin Blue Line” over the last month. It chronicles a day in the life of a police officer and the turmoil law enforcement can face.

“It's 10 o'clock and I'm late,” the song starts out. “Rushing out that door. Just wanted a few more minutes with my family of four.”

Frankowski says music is his therapy, a way to decompress from a job that can be taxing.

"We have feelings too,” Frankowski said. “When we are out on calls we think about our families and our friends and we think about the best outcome for a certain situation."

So far in 2019, there have been 44 officers killed in the line of duty. There were 163 officers killed in the line of duty in 2018. He said the thin blue line is what binds them together and helps keep law and order during chaos.

“The thin blue line is not always happy,” Frankowski said. “There are ups and downs in what the guys are feeling, what the family members are feeling and what the people who are dealing with it are feeling."

Frankowski said the dangers of each call he responds to is always in the back of his mind.

"I'm usually thinking about the call, what I am going to do for the call,” he said. “I think about my family."

The song’s lyrics of “I kiss my wife goodbye, she tells me be safe tonight,” are a reflection of those thoughts.

"I started looking for inspiration about my family, my wife and two kids at home,” Frankowski said. “I implemented them into a song and the guys around me at work."

Frankowski began playing the guitar at 15 and enlisted the help of fellow officer, Sgt Josh Allen. Allen played the drums in the song.

"Talking about a day in the life of a police officer,” Allen said. “The mention of a fallen officer really kinds of brings things into perspective."

The video was produced by Tayvian Johnson of East Side Sounds. In just over a day of being posted, the video has been seen by thousands.

"The support has been awesome,” Frankowski said. “I could not have imagined this."

Frankowski and Allen both said they hope the video can bridge a gap and show people that officers are people too and that they have feelings.

