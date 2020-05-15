East Moline officials remind residents to clean up their grass clippings

Officials in East Moline are reminding residents to keep their grass clippings off of the street.

City officials say the grass clippings, if left in the street, can:

➖ Clog street drains and cause backups/flooding

➖ Contaminate waterways, contributing to water pollution

➖ Junk up your neighborhood

➖ Make roadways dangerous for motorcyclists and bicyclists

They also ask that residents maintain the weeds and length of their grass.

"If your property is found to be in excess of eight inches in height a notice will be issued from the health department," officials said.