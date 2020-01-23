East Moline police chief: Officer on leave following child porn charges

East Moline's police chief has released a statement following the arrest of a former UTHS resource officer who was also a police officer with the department.

Police Chief Jeff Ramsey announced the Illinois State Police's arrest of Kirk DeGreve on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Chief Ramsey said in a press release that DeGreve is currently on administrative leave regarding the situation.

"In August 2019, then East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds was made aware of possible inappropriate conduct between Mr. DeGreve, who was serving at the time as the United Township High School Resource Officer, and a student who attended United Township High School. This information was brought to Chief Reynolds' attention by the school administration."

Chief Ramsey said at the time Chief Reynolds removed DeGreve of his duties and then contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation.

"In January 2020, I, Chief Jeff Ramsey, was notified by the Illinois State Police of potential evidence of criminal conduct developed in the investigation," Chief Ramsey said in the release. "I immediately placed Mr. DeGreve on administrative leave at this time as there was reason to believe Mr. DeGreve may have violated criminal law among with department policy and standards. The East Moline Police Department takes these types of allegations very seriously and took immediate action to have the situation properly investigated. Once again, Mr. DeGreve was immediately removed from his duties as a School Resource Officer at United Township High School when the allegations were made and has not returned to the High School. The East Moline Police Department has and will continue to fully cooperate with the Illinois State Police."

Chief Ramsey then said the safety of the children is their top priority and the department will continue to work with the schools to provide their services and protection.

"This incident is in no way a representation of the hardworking, dedicated police officers of the East Moline Police Department who strive to serve and protect its citizens with the upmost (sic) respect and integrity. We ask you give the victim and families involved privacy during this difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to call the ISP at 815-632-4010 at extension 230. Anonymous information can be provided to Quad City Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or online at P3Tips.com.

You can read the full statement below. APP USERS: You can click on this link to view the full statement.