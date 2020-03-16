East Moline police investigating fatal shooting; no suspects in custody

The East Moline Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in his twenties dead on Monday.

It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 51st Avenue for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a man in his twenties with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect or suspects left the area after the shooting and at this time, this is an ongoing investigation.

The Moline Police Department and the Silvis Police Department helped with the initial call and security of the scene.