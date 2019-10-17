East Moline police looking for suspects in aggravated battery at Circle K

Do you recognize these people? If so, East Moline police want to hear from you.

The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding these two people. They're wanted in connection with an aggravated battery at Circle K. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

The East Moline Police Department needs help identifying two people involved in an aggravated battery at Circle K on October 6. Police say it happened at 4:18 a.m.

They say one suspect was wearing a red t-shirt, a black ball cap and black pants, while the other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue shorts.

Police say the suspect in the red t-shirt went behind the register and punched the clerk several times. Both suspects then ran out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest, you'll receive a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.