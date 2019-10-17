East Moline police looking for wanted man; considered "sexually violent predator"

Have you seen this man? Police are looking for him for violating his sex offender registration.

Charles Miner, 31 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

31-year-old Charles Miner is 5'7", 155 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes. He's wanted by the East Moline Police Department for Sex Offender Registration Violation.

Officials say he is a registered sexually violent predator and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! If your information leads to an arrest, you'll receive a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.