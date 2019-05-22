East Moline police officer hurt while handling domestic incident; two people arrested

An East Moline police officer was hurt while handling a domestic incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at approximately 3:17 p.m., the officer was directing after-school traffic at United Township High School and was positioned directly across from Archer Drive Townhomes. While there, he heard a resident from the townhomes yell that she needed help.

The officer reported the disturbance to dispatch and headed over, where he found four females physically fighting inside. He asked for backup before entering the apartment to stop the fight.

During the incident, the officer was hurt and was taken to a local hospital. He sustained an injury to his right arm and had to have surgery. He's expected to make a full recovery in three to four months.

The officer was able to arrest two people, 18-year-old Jinikqua Howard-Foster from East Moline and a 17-year-old juvenile, also from East Moline. Howard-Foster is facing charges for Resisting a Peace Officer Causing Injury to an Officer and is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Charges against the juvenile are pending. The juvenile is currently being held in Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators found that the fight involved two neighboring apartments and that all the subjects involved were related family. The argument between the families had been going on verbally for days and escalated into a physical confrontation on Tuesday.

Multiple officers from East Moline, Silvis and Hampton responded to this incident.

Police say the officer involved is a 24-year veteran of the police department, a defensive tactics instructor and a supervisor.