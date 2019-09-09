East Moline police recover stolen vehicle; 18-year-old in custody

An East Moline man is in custody and facing several charges after police say he stole a vehicle in Coal Valley.

Police say on Saturday around 4:07 p.m., East Moline officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Coal Valley traveling on 8th Avenue in East Moline. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove away from the officers.

The vehicle came to a stop on the 400 block of 34th Avenue, where the suspect ran away from the vehicle on foot. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Officers pursued him on foot and soon captured him. He has been identified as 18-year-old Zachary Norris of East Moline.

Police also found items in the vehicle that were linked to vehicle burglaries in the area.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Norris has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, all felonies, and Resisting a Peace Officer, a misdemeanor.

Bond has been set at $100,000.

East Moline police are using this incident to remind the public not to leave any valuables or your keys in your vehicle when not in use, and to always lock your vehicle doors. Also, if you notice any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, contact police immediately.