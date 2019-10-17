East Moline police searching for man wanted on drug charges

East Moline police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on drug charges.

Alan Watson, 34 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

34-year-old Alan Watson is 5'10", 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He's wanted by the East Moline Police Department for Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver.

If you know where he is, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! If your information leads to an arrest, you'll receive a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.