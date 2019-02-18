East Moline police warn of coyotes, remind pet owners to bring pets inside

Whether you're stocking up or salt, or stocking up on winter gear, you may need to start stocking up on ACME explosives after a warning from the East Moline Police Department.

Officials with the department posted a photo to Facebook on Sunday with a picture of two coyotes. Police in the post say in part "Don't be alarmed, this mastermind and friends won't' try and harm you as they prefer the feathered bird," but police say it's a reminder to bring in your small pets.

"A reminder to make sure you use your "ACME" pet protectors and bring your small pets inside during the evening and overnight hours," police said.

While responding to a commenter, police say this was located in the 1200 block of 15th Avenue. Police also say they've been spotted in multiple locations.