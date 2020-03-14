East Moline squad car struck by vehicle; police remind drivers to move over

The East Moline Police Department is reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency lights after one of its squad cars was hit while working a traffic crash scene.

Police say it happened on I-88 in East Moline. One of the department's squad cars was struck by a vehicle that did not move over.

The officer's squad car had its emergency lights on while the officer provided traffic control.

Police say the officer along with the occupants of the other vehicle are receiving treatment at a local hospital and will be okay.

"Please make sure you are paying attention on the road and always move over for emergency vehicles. Our life and your life could depend on it. It’s the law! #moveover!" the department's Facebook post stated.