East Moline substance abuse facility to temporarily stop housing women

The Rock Island County Council on Addictions or RICCA will have to temporarily stop accepting women as they remodel their Margaret Stutsman lodge, a 32 bed halfway house for females.

Mary Engholm, Executive Director of the substance abuse organization based in East Moline, IL, says they want to upgrade the facility to be handicap accessible as well as give it a home feel.

Engholm says they are currently in the process of transitioning the women out of the facility. TV6 asked where the women would go, Engholm says the women who have been seeking treatment are at a stage in their journey to be let out.

She is meeting with a contractor Wednesday to discuss the remodeling process. There is no exact date for when they will be done with remodeling.

The facility houses both men and women. The 37 bed Carl Stutsman lodge which house men will remain open.

