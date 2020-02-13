East Moline's mayor talks development and economy in State of the City address

East Moline held its State of the City address today.

East Moline held its State of the City address on Thursday. Mayor Reggie Freeman talked about improvements along the riverfront and how they've impacted the local economy. (KWQC)

"In summary, these projects completed created 160 jobs, retained 70 jobs. That represents capital investments of $60 million," Mayor Freeman said.

Other businesses will be opening in East Moline soon, including a new distribution warehouse and logistics center and a new manufacturing company that specializes in recycled plastics.