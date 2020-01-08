Eastbound I-74 traffic pattern to change in Moline starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Jan. 9, eastbound (Illinois-bound) local traffic will be shifted just south of the 7th Avenue exit to the newly reconstructed westbound I-74 lanes.

The two lanes, in both directions, will be maintained in a head-to-head traffic pattern that will be separated by concrete barriers. Eastbound traffic will be able to continue towards John Deere Road.

Officials with the I-74 Bridge say the Avenue of the Cities exit will be closed on eastbound I-74.

Drivers that are trying to get to the Avenue of the Cities should exit at 7th Avenue.

Traffic will then be directed to take the eastbound I-74 on-ramp to continue on towards the Avenue of the Cities according to I-74 officials.