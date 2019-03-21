Easter Egg Hunt's happening the Quad Cities

Illinois

ROCK ISLAND:

Kids, grab your swimsuit and goggles and come to the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Underwater Egg Hunt! Thousands of colorful eggs will be ready to grab on Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Register for the time slot you prefer: 1:00 pm, 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm, and there will be a deep end dive at 2:30 pm (deep-end swim test required). Children under 48 inches are required to have an adult participant in the pool. Participants will receive a goodie bag and can take a photo with a very popular bunny at the photo booth. Bring a bucket or bag to hold your eggs in the water, towel, and goggles if needed. The hunt is $5.00 and pre-registration is required as space is limited. Registration closes April 5th. Register online at www.rigov.org/epark, or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275. The Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center is located at 4303 24th Street, Rock Island, IL.

Thousands of colorful eggs will fill Lincoln Park, located at 11th Avenue and 38th Street, on Saturday, April 13th for the annual Rock Island Parks & Recreation Spring Egg Hunt. Bring your bags and baskets to gather eggs scattered throughout the age-appropriate hunt areas. Some eggs contain special prizes! Get a photo with the very popular bunny and dance to some silly songs! The hunt is free and is scheduled to begin promptly at 9:30 am. Do not be late, as eggs are only available for a short time! If the weather is questionable call the rain line that morning at (309) 732-RAIN. Rain date will be April 14th.

Iowa

DAVENPORT:

Celebrate Spring with an Eco-Friendly egg hunt at the Nahant Marsh. The date for this event is Saturday, April 13th, 2019. For ages 3-12 years old. The cost is $7 per child or $5 with Marsh membership. Children under 2 are free. Nahant Marsh Education Center located at 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport IA 52802 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.