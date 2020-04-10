The Easter weekend forecast will have a lot going on. First of all, on Saturday morning, we could see some brief breaks in the clouds for what would be the sun's only appearance for the whole weekend. This also means that if you're planning a weekend egg hunt, this might be the better morning to do it! But, cloudy skies will dominate by afternoon and minute by minute the chances for rain showers and even a few thunder rumbles will increase. Then, drizzle will bridge any gap between what rain ends late Saturday night and early Sunday and the showers that return into Sunday afternoon. Sunrise Sunday will be at 6:26 am in the Quad Cities. Then, Sunday night into Monday morning a wet snow is likely. Exactly where and how much still is to be determined but parts of the QCA have a chance of minor accumulations mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces! Into Monday, after any snow moves out in the morning, the remainder of the day will be windy and colder with highs in the low 40s and wind chills as cold as the 20s! Shouldn't be surprised, folks. After all, it IS April in the Quad Cities!