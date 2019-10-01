Eastern Iowa Community College announces new location for hazmat training program

Eastern Iowa Community College has announced a new location for its hazmat training program.

Eastern Iowa Community College has announced a new Bettendorf location for its hazmat training program. (KWQC)

The college recently partnered with the Great Environmental Safety Trainers Institute. The college hosted a ribbon cutting for the new site and partnership at its Environmental Health and Safety Facility in Bettendorf.

"It's pretty important to keep industry in the loop when it comes to changing regulations, being able to respond to their own incidents at their locations and keeping their people safe. Compliance is one side of it, but preventing injuries, illness and fatality in the work place is the biggest thing," John Morgan, the Environmental Health and Safety training coordinator said.

A large 900 square-foot classroom can seat 20 instructors in small groups at tables, leaving an equal amount of space at the back of the room for hands-on indoor work in personal protective equipment.