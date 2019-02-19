Eastern Iowa Community College will host an open house for their Medical Assistant Program

There's a growing need in the medical field for medical assistants and now, there's a program available in the Quad Cities to get people trained for that. There's an open house in Davenport Tuesday night for people to learn more. Eastern Iowa Community College is about halfway through their first year of the medical assistant program and now, they're already preparing for next year. Tuesday night, they'll be answering any and all questions for those might be interested in starting this August.

The first round of students are about halfway through and set to graduate May 10th. The one-year diploma program that is designed for quick entry into the job market is unique in that it's an online-hybrid program. Half the time they are in the classroom setting doing hands-on work and the other half (the lectures, the readings & the homework) is done online. This gives the students within the program some flexibility to maintain jobs and any other commitments they have outside of school.

The program director, Barbara Diveley-Wiedenmann says this is the wave of the future and it's the only program within the Quad cities that is like this. “I am proud of them. I look forward to them graduating. That's going to be a fun day. Then passing the exam and then finally, when they get their jobs. I will be very proud of them and I will enjoy going to visit them.” Diveley-Wiedenmann adds, “If you're looking for a 9-month program to be trained and get into a health environment, it’s a really good program for a good cost.”

The other appealing factor for those who may be considering this career is that medical assistants can work in a variety of areas- a doctor’s office, a hospital, even for an insurance company. There are quite a few options available for those students after they finish the program.

The open house will be Tuesday night from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, at the new Scott Community College Urban Campus in room W116. This is in downtown Davenport at 101 W. Third Street.