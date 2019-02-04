Eastern Iowa Community Colleges announced two new scolarships

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have announced two new scholarships designed exclusively for Urban Campus students.

The college has added new buildings packed with the latest in state-of-the-art equipment according to officials. Students now have an added incentive to enroll in classes at Scott Community College's new downtown Davenport Urban campus, a $1,000 one.

The college announced the addition of two new scholarship programs at an event held Monday in the SCC Community Room. The scholarships have been established as part of the funding package used to develop SCC's Urban Campus. The Iowa Community Development/Urban Research Park NMTC Scholarship Fund has designated $440,000.00 to fund scholarships designed exclusively for students residing near the downtown area or are enrolled in one of the programs housed at the new campus. the money is expected to be distributed through 2020. this spring a total of 93 students received one of these new scholarships.

Each scholarship program provides up to $1,000 per semester for qualifying full-time students, $500 for part-time students. Scholarships are also available for students enrolled in specified Continuing Education classes. The scholarships can be paired with other forms of financial aid available at the college, which is expected to dramatically decrease the cost of tuition.

For more information you can call the college at 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu