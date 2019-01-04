Eastern Iowa man dies from the flu

The Iowa Department of Public Health says a man from eastern Iowa is the first person to die from the flu in the 2018-19 season.

According to a release from IDPH, the man was between 41 and 60 years old and had underlying health concerns.

"This death is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions,” IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati said in a written statement.

IDPH says that while influenza activity was low for 10 weeks, flu activity has increased over the last three weeks and is being reported in every region of Iowa.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone over the age of 6 months receives the flu vaccine.

Influenza, a respiratory illness caused by viruses, comes on suddenly and symptoms can include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches. It typically lasts two to seven days.

Diarrhea and vomiting are not symptoms of the flu, but are typically caused by norovirus.