Ecstasy pills placed in fast food burger meant for a 4 year old child

Illicit drugs served in a fast food burger has led to three arrests in Taylor, Texas.

Police say an ecstasy pill was found in the wrapper around a burger that was meant for a 4-year-old boy. Police went to the restaurant to investigate and ended up arresting three sonic employees. One worker was arrested for possession of marijuana; another for having four warrants out for his arrest. Police also took the manager, Tanish Dancer, into custody for a felony theft warrant.

An 11-year-old sibling made the discovery. Police say, "she [the 11-year-old] asked her parents, 'is this candy?' of course when they came to the police department, they were very upset, and we understand why".

At the jail, police said one of the correctional officers' searched Dancer and found three more ecstasy pills hidden in her clothing. Police are still investigating how the pill got into the food wrapper.