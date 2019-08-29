Ed Sheeran to take a break from performing

Ed Sheeran is reportedly taking a break from performing.

According to The Sun, Sheeran made the announcement on the final night of his world tour in Ipswich, England.

He said it would be his last gig for probably 18 months.

Sheeran has been touring since 2017 playing to an estimated nine million people.

But financially he should be fine.

Sheeran raked in hundreds of millions on this tour.

This isn't the first time the British singer has taken a break from the spotlight.

In 2015 he took time off after a tour to spend more time with his then-girlfriend, who he has since married.