Edgewood Baptist Church Goes through $6 Million Renovation

The sound of worship echos throughout a newly renovated space. The Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island underwent a six million dollar renovation to enhance their member's experience with safety at the top mind.

"This is a secure nursery, everyone goes through background checks, and we wanted to get all of our children in the same area, so this stand is where new families come, to check in and also our nursery, we have four brand new areas for our nursery," said Pastor Brian Bill.

Each age group has their own area.

"Newborns when they get a little older they get on this side, over on this side is our 2-year-olds,"

But it's not just about the kids, Pastor Bill says they also want to make sure mothers are comfortable.

"This is our nursing mom's room, with two changing tables, and they'll be able to listen, you can see they are rehearsing right now, so they'll be able to watch the whole service here," he said.

AND THE REASON FOR RENOVATION?

"We call it grow time, we wanna grow our faith, we wanna grow as a family, and then grow our future, want to put all of our children on the same level."

In addition to the expansion, the parking lot can now hold more than 100 more vehicles.

"And we added a south entrance for people to come in."

There's a renovated elevator, a coffee shop with seating area, and a new area for prayer. For the first time in a year, a service is held insde the newly renovated space. And not in the gym room.

"The worship center we expanded, we were able to seat 450, now we can seat about 600... we added seating, individualized seating so that everybody can have a seat and we can have more people in now."

Renovations all in hopes of making a difference to the community.

"Buildings don't change lives, but what happens inside of them does, and that's what we are committed to."

