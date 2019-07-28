Egan Bernal wins Tour de France

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79.53miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Updated: Sun 2:40 PM, Jul 28, 2019

PARIS (AP) — Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.

