Eight charged in federal and state investigations of drug trafficking in Burlington

Eight people are being charged as a result of a joint federal and state investigation in Burlington.

Law enforcement officials teamed up in the investigations of a drug trafficking organization in the city.

Five of them were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Those arrested will make their first appearance in federal court at the United States Courthouse in Davenport on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The charges come from a long-term investigation conducted by numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Those arrested were Kendrick Page, Breon Raquon Armstrong, Lamar Harris, Tristan Davis and James Lewis Miles Jr. Additionally, search warrants were executed at multiple locations in the southern district of Iowa, northern district of Illinois and the northern district of Texas. Others involved were previously arrested in both the southern district of Iowa and the central district of Illinois.

The charges carry maximum penalties of between 40 years and life imprisonment.

You can watch the press conference with law enforcement below. You can also view the press release below.

FOR APP USERS: Please click on this link to view the press release.