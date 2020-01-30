Eisenhower Elementary students donate more than $2000 to Australian bushfire relief fund

Fourth graders at Eisenhower Elementary in Davenport are helping those on the other side of the world.

They donated more than $2000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

This is part of a project the students have been participating in called "Pennies for Percentage."

Fourth grade teacher Megan Determan created the project to raise money for the Australian bushfires, starting with a goal of $200. It took off from there.

"It feels amazing to know that we have a great group of kids that are willing to work so hard to help people that they don't even know, and I think that this fundraiser really helped them see that they can make an impact, no matter where they are, no matter how old they are, and they have been so selfless, and our families have been so generous," Determan said.

Martin Family and Cosmetic Dentistry agreed to match donations up to $500.

Whitey's Ice Cream contributed $100.