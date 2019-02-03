El Chapo trial highlights how Mexico graft impedes drug war

The trial of alleged drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has highlighted how pervasive corruption in Mexico complicates U.S. law enforcement's efforts to combat the cartels.

Jurors will begin deliberating Monday after nearly three months of testimony during which several of Guzman's former associates spoke of multimillion-dollar bribes paid to top Mexican officials.

Officials allegedly on the take included a top commander in the Mexican Federal Police and even former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The accused Mexican leaders deny the allegations.

But the claims highlight the challenges the U.S. faces in choosing which Mexican law enforcement to trust.

Drug Enforcement Administration agent Victor Vazquez told jurors he only worked with Mexican marines in Guzman's case and did not trust local authorities.