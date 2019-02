In honor of Valentine's Day, you can name a cockroach after an ex.

It's part of a "Quit Bugging Me" event at the El Paso Zoo.

You can submit your ex's name by sending the zoo a direct message on the El Paso Zoo's Facebook page

Zoo staff will decorate its meerkat exhibit with submitted names and on Valentine's Day the cockroaches will be fed to the meerkats.

The deadline to submit names is February 10th.