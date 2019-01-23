Elderly couple taken to hospital following crash in Jo Daviess County

An elderly couple from Galena has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Jo Daviess County. A Des Moines man has been charged with Failure to Yield after the accident.

Officials say on Tuesday, Jan. 22 just before 11:30 a.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Ofice 911 Dispatch Center was called for a report of a crash with injuries. The accident was at the intersection of North Menominee Road and Highway 20 West.

Upon arrival, officials say an investigation showed that 49-year-old Anthony Ellis, of Des Moines, was heading south on North Menominee Road, just north of Highway 20 prior to the crash. Officials say Ellis failed to yield at the intersection's stop sign and as he traveled into the intersection, he collided with a Dodge Caravan that was traveling east on Highway 20 West.

The caravan, driven by 80-year-old Eugene Calvert, of Galena, was occupied by a front seat passenger, 80-year-old Nancy Calvert. Eugene and Nancy were both taken to the hospital for injuries following the crash.

Ellis was not injured in the crash. He is being charged with Failure to Yield at Stop Intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.