Davenport elderly home residents see extra love through parade

Residents and families saw a special show of love and support on Friday afternoon at The Ivy at Davenport. The staff there helped organize a drive-by parade for families to visit their loved ones from a distance. Afterward, the staff performed a special dance for everyone.

Elderly home residents see extra love through a parade

"There is just so much going on that we really would like it to be that we care, you guys care and again we are all in this together," shares Deborah Gonzales, the activity director at The ivy.

There are still visiting restrictions in place to help protect residents from exposure to coronavirus.