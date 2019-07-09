Eldridge Police Department hosts rescue task force training

On Tuesday, the Eldridge Police Department hosted its rescue task force training.

Officials say the training would be action-packed and is unlike anything local first responders have done before.

The training will take place at North Scott High School over the next two days.

