Eldridge hires Kotter as new city administrator

Lisa Kotter, the former city administrator for Moline and Geneseo, has been named the new Eldridge city administrator.

“After an extensive review of the applicants for our city administrator position, the City Council and myself as mayor, narrowed our selection to Ms. Lisa Kotter,” Mayor Marty O’Boyle said in a media release.

“Based on her strength of experience and desire to serve the interests of the citizens of our growing City of Eldridge, Iowa, we are looking forward to accepting Lisa into our Eldridge employee team and family.”

Kotter's first day will be March 9. She will replace John Dowd who has been with the City for 30 years and announced in 2019 that he will retire on April 1, 2020.

According to her employment contract approved by the City Council on Monday, Kotter will be paid an annual salary of $106,200 and benefits, including four weeks of paid vacation, health insurance and contributions to the ICMA Retirement Fund.

Kotter said she is excited about the opportunity to serve the community and continue working with her colleagues in the Quad Cities.

"It's a welcoming, growing community with a small-town charm," she said in the release. “I am looking forward to getting to know and work with the team of elected officials and employees and collaborate with our community partners such as the North Scott Schools, Chamber, and developers.”

Kotter brings more than 25 years of municipal experience to the job, including working as the city administrator in Geneseo, Moline and Clintonville, Wisconsin. Most recently she has served as the interim city administrator in Riverdale, Iowa.

Kotter is a native of Milwaukee and has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration, both from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

She has two sons, Evan, 22, and Alex, 20.

The Eldridge search for a City Administrator attracted 30 applicants from 12 different states.